COVID-19: Anxiety in Niger as Speaker, Clerk test positive

Fear yesterday gripped residents of Minna and politicians in the capital city as the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bawa Wuse and the Clerk of the Assembly, Mohammed Kagara, at the weekend tested positive to COVID-19.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the speaker, other lawmakers and the principal officers had since gone into isolation and had been quarantined as the state continued to experience the second wave of the virus.

 

Confirming the situation yesterday, Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Mohammed Sani Idris, said the speaker and clerk of the Assembly were down with COVID- 19 and were currently in isolation, adding that the two were doing well.

 

Unconfirmed reports had it that the spike in COVID-19 in the state had resulted in the death of some prominent Niger citizens in recent time, including that of a former Head of Service, Alhaji Mohammed Maude Lapai, which occurred at the weekend.

 

It was learnt that fear had gripped workers in the state and those from the Assembly in particular, due to the latest development. Another source at the Assembly told our Correspondent that most of the tests carried out on the lawmakers returned negative except that of the speaker and the clerk.

 

It will be noted that the state government had directed workers to stay at home from today while all schools had been shut since Friday. The government also ordered the closure of public and private schools and tertiary institutions across the state for a period of thirty days.

