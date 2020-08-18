COVID-19: APC allocating 774,000 jobs to cronies, godfathers –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of using the 774, 000 jobs meant for unemployed youths in the country to cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic to settle political godfathers.

The party said 800 slots out of 1,000 jobs in each local government areas were reserved for cronies of political officeholders while the remaining 200 were thrown open for the teeming army of the unemployed.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as illegal and anti-people, such method adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government in the recruitment process, stating that it was an unpardonable injustice to the generality of unemployed Nigerians, who do not have political godfathers and were not affiliated to any political party.

“While our party is not against the creation of job opportunities to Nigerians, we reject this crafty political allocation, which is a direct exclusion of hardworking Nigerians from opportunities that should have been open to them under an open and transparent process,” the party stated.

PDP added that since the funding for the jobs was drawn from the national purse, the process should be apolitical in a manner that grants unrestrictive opportunity to all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation, ethnicity or creed.

According to the party, “such brash violation of the principle of fairness and equal opportunity by the APC and its administration, is a direct invitation to restiveness and acrimony in the country and as such, should be immediately rescinded in the national interest.

“Already, there is a growing uneasiness and restiveness among Nigerians, who would definitely be denied opportunity to participate in this national process. “This is especially given allegations already in the public space that the resort to political allocation of jobs is designed by selfish APC leaders to corner the opportunities for selfish pecuniary reasons.”

PDP demanded that the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) should be involved in the recruitment exercise since the agency was non-political or aligned to any political party.

