COVID-19: Asaba Airport reopens flight operations

Air-Peace flight operation yesterday resumed Lagos-Asaba-Lagos and Abuja-Asaba-Abuja routes at the budding Asaba International Airport with a pledge to deliver the best flight experience to the travelling public on the routes against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Air-Peace Boeing 737 with Registration No. 5N–BUJ arrived at Asaba, where it landed at the airport about 8.50a.m and was received with water-cannon salute, four months after the airport was closed by the Federal Government due to the pandemic.

The aircraft pilot, Captain Omar Al-Talib, yesterday said that the carrier was delighted to return to Asaba after its flight operations were disrupted by the outbreak of the pandemic. He, therefore, commended the Federal Ministry of Aviation, NCAA and the Delta State Government for their efforts at reopening the airport, even as he assured them that the airline will scale up its operations at the Asaba Airport.

The Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, accompanied by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Communications, Dr. Fred Latimore and the Chairman of Isoko-North Local Government Area, Emmanuel Egbabor, boarded the aircraft from Lagos. Funkekemen said the investments at the airport had started yielding adequate results and urged the airport authorities to ensure excellence and observe COVID-19 protocols in its operations. “The investments in this airport have paid off with the upgrading of standards of the airport with a very high approval rating from the regulatory authorities.

