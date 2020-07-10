COVID-19: ASUP backs FG’s halt on school resumption

News

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s decision to put the resumption of schools on hold, until when it was safe for examinations and normal classes to hold.

National President of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, who made this known while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, urged federal and state governments to ensure all necessary stakeholders were carried along in any subsequent plan to reopen schools.

Ezeibe, who insisted it would be wrong for governments to hurriedly reopen schools, said the lives of students and staff can be protected from preventable danger.
In his words: “Our union is convinced that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature. It is common knowledge that our schools are not prepared to cope with the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic and as such any effort in the direction of reopening the schools now will only endanger the lives of both students and staff.

“This of course lays bare the poor infrastructure and funding status of our schools over the years.”
Ezeibe, who further urged the Federal Government to address all pending issues with the union to avoid a breakdown in industrial harmony, also demanded rectification of all anomalies associated with and reported on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information Scheme (IPPIS).

Also, ASUP demanded the release of the arrears of minimum wage consequential adjustments to its members in Federal institutions, implementation of the law in states, release of withheld salaries in culpable states and implementation of the appropriate salary regime in the affected states.

