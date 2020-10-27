COVID-19: At last, Sanwo-Olu okays full reopening of markets

Muritala Ayinla

After months of partial partial closure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwoolu has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non food markets.

With this, traders in Lagos markets are now free to open and operate daily like they before the pandemic broke out in February.

Following the out break of the pandemic, the government had shut the markets in order to effectively manage the spread of the deadly virus. The state government eventually reopened the market partially to enable the traders operate on selected days in a week.

But speaking on the full reopening, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, who disclosed this, said Governor Sanwo-Olu took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast.

Dr Ahmed also said that Sanwo-Olu advised residents and traders to emsure continued observance of all safety protocols.

He noted that traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their own safety and those of the citizenry at large.

