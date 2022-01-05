COVID-19: Australia could refuse Djokovic entry – PM

Australia’s prime minister has said tennis star Novak Djokovic will be refused entry to the country unless he provides evidence that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Scott Morrison said the tennis player “could be on the next plane home” if the proof was insufficient.

The world number one is due to play in the Australian Open, after being exempted from vaccination rules, reports the BBC.

Players must be jabbed or have an exemption from an independent panel.

Djokovic has landed in Australia and is awaiting a decision. He has not spoken about his vaccination status, but last year he said he was “opposed to vaccination”.

The player arrived at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday, where authorities noticed a separate issue with his visa. A member of his team had applied for a sub-class of visa which does not allow medical exemptions for being unvaccinated.

The country’s border force had sought clarification from the Victorian state government about his application, the Melbourne-based Age newspaper reports. State government Minister Jaala Pulford tweeted that his application would not be supported. Visa approvals were a matter for the federal government, she added.

The player was reportedly quizzed in a room in Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport. His current whereabouts and visa status remain unclear.

Organisers say the defending champion has not been given special treatment, but the decision has infuriated many Australians. The country is seeing tens of thousands of Covid-19 cases for the first time after enduring some of the world’s strictest restrictions.

Amid the controversy, Morrison said the Serbian player would be required to present evidence upon arrival that he has a genuine medical exemption from vaccination. The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne.

“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else,” the prime minister told reporters. “There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever.”

The comments seemed to represent a change in his position, after he said on Tuesday that Victoria’s state government had provided the player with an exemption to enter the country and that officials would act “in accordance with that decision”.

More than 90% of Australia’s over-16 population is fully vaccinated, but some people still cannot travel interstate or globally because of current measures.

Many Australians had previously accused the government of allowing the rich and famous to do as they please while ordinary people remained separated from sick and dying loved ones.

“I think it’s a disgrace,” Melbourne resident Christine Wharton told ABC. “We’ve all done the right thing, we’ve all gone out and got our jabs and our boosters and we have someone that has come from overseas and all of a sudden he’s been exempt and can play.”

The decision raised eyebrows with some other tennis players too. “I just think it’s very interesting. That’s all I’m going to say,” Australian Alex de Minaur said.

Britain’s Jamie Murray added: “I think if it was me that wasn’t vaccinated I wouldn’t be getting an exemption. You know, but well done to him for getting clear to come to Australia and compete.”

Australian former player Rod Laver said the reason for the exemption should be made public, saying the situation “might get ugly”.

“Yes, you’re a great player and you’ve performed and won so many tournaments, so it can’t be physical,” he said. “So what is the problem?”

The tournament’s chief executive, Craig Tiley, said 26 athletes had applied for medical exemptions. “A handful” had been granted, he said, under guidelines set by federal regulators.

“We made it extra difficult for anyone applying for an application to ensure it was the right process and to make sure the medical experts deal with it independently,” he told Channel 9.

Applications for medical exemptions are being assessed anonymously by two separate panels, with inflammatory cardiac illness or another acute condition listed as valid reasons.

But it is also possible Djokovic has recently tested positive for the virus, which would allow him to defer taking the vaccine.

A spokeswoman for the event told the BBC they could not comment on the reasons behind the player’s exemption.

On Tuesday Djokovic said on Instagram: “I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading down under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022. I am ready to live and breathe tennis in the next few weeks of competition.”

