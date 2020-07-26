News

COVID-19: Australia reports jump in daily new cases, record deaths

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, recorded 459 cases of the new coronavirus, the second-highest daily total and up from 357 cases the previous day, the state’s leader said on Sunday.
Premier Daniel Andrews also told a press briefing that Victoria had reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, Australia’s highest ever daily number, reports Reuters.
The state’s second wave is being driven by workplace infections, including at aged-care and healthcare facilities, big distribution centres, slaughterhouses, cold-storage facilities and warehouses, Andrews said.
“What that tells you is that some people… are feeling sick, they have symptoms and they are still going to work,” he said. “If that continues, then we will just continue to see more and more cases.”
The cases were found on the day with the highest number of coronavirus tests, at more than 45,000.
Australia has avoided the worst of coronavirus crisis seen in other countries, but authorities are struggling to contain an outbreak in Victoria. It has recorded more than 14,400 cases so far.
Victorians are subject to a six week lockdown, border closures with other states and mandatory face mask wearing.
The country’s most populous state of New South Wales recorded 14 new cases overnight, with almost half connected to a known outbreak at a restaurant on the outskirts of Sydney.
“Ten families are currently planning funerals. And the youngest among them have lost someone in their forties. Please wear a mask everyone. And if you don’t you will get fined,” Andrews said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG grants debt relief to broadcast stations

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

As part of efforts to ease the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broadcast industry, the Federal Government has granted a 60 per cent debt forgiveness to all debtor broadcast stations in the country.   The radio and television stations are collectively indebted to the Federal Government to the tune of N7 […]
News

Fayose to Ojudu, others: You’re not wanted in PDP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday told Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and a former Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, that they were not welcome in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) set to expel them. Fayose said […]
News Top Stories

Obama, Bill Gates, billionaires’ twitter accounts hacked

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

It’s a coordinated social engineering attack, says firm Some of the world’s richest and most influential politicians, celebrities, tech moguls, and companies on Wednesday fell victim to a Twitter hack, in what industry watchers described as Twitter’s worst-ever attack. Top on the list of personalities whose accounts were taken over by the hackers are Microsoft […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: