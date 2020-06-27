Business

COVID-19: Aviation palliatives ready soon, says Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

*Sector ready for flight resumption

The much awaited bailout for the aviation industry is set to be announced any time from now according to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

 

 

There are indications that the Federal Government had concluded the decision to assist the sector with $57.8 million (about N 26,125,600,000).

 

Sirika, at a press briefing Saturday after a test flight from Abuja to Lagos to ensure everything is in place for the restart, said: “Ninety per cent of what we do in civil aviation is not seen by people like the Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (VOR) and other safety systems put in place but aviation is ready, I don’t want to give a timeline but when we are set to open, we open.”

 

 

On palliatives, which the airline operators have been clamouring for, the minister said in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Ministry of Finance the amount for the palliatives will be announced soon.

 

 

“Government is coming with the palliatives very soon in conjunction with the CBN and the Ministry of Finance, by next week we will come out with the amount and the palliatives will be announced within the week. Within the economic sustainability plan. It will go round the entire civil aviation industry but may not be necessarily like what people expect.”

 

 

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has expressed satisfaction with the handling of the test flight from Abuja ahead of the restart plan of the aviation industry stating that the industry is ready but will not give a timeline or date for restart

 

 

The coordinator PTF COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who gave his assessment  when he arrived with the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on an aero contractors flight from Abuja after undergoing the same process at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Yam farmers bemoan excessive heat on seedlings

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Barely one week ago the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, assured Nigerian farmers of the Federal Government’s plan to end post-harvest losses due to poor storage facilities in the country. However, Plateau State farmers have raised the alarm over excessive heat that is destroying their seedlings for the planting season. Taiwo Hassan reports Last week […]
Business

Visa, Facebook back WhatsApp’s new payment feature

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Visa Inc. has announced a partnership with Facebook to power the new payments capability in the WhatsApp messaging service in Brazil. The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to quickly send money to family or friends or make purchases at small businesses. The new capability will be powered by Visa Direct, a technology that allows […]
Business

Lender supports financial inclusion via Xpress Points

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria has said that its agency banking scheme, also known as Xpress Points, is building entrepreneurs and pushing financial inclusion to the large unbanked and under-banked population in Nigeria. In a press statement, the lender said its Xpress Points enabled eligible agents to carry out financial transactions on behalf of the bank and earn […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: