COVID-19: Aviation sector worst hit, says Sirika

…begs Senate not to cut Ministry’s budget

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday, told the National Assembly that his Ministry was the worst hit by the impact of the Coronavirus currently ravaging the country and the world.

This was as he pleaded with the apex legislative assembly to shelve its contemplation to review the budgetary provisions of agencies under the Aviation Ministry, warning that such decision would hamper the wellbeing of the sector.

Sirika expressed these positions when he appeared before the Senate joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, at the ongoing five-day stakeholders’ interactive session on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). Senators Solomon Adeola and Olubunmi Adetunmbi are chairman and co-chairman of the joint committee respectively.

Adeola had expressed concerns to the minister, that some of the agencies under the Aviation Ministry were not productive and taking money from the national treasury unnecessarily, suggesting that budgetary allocations to such outfits, should be reviewed.

However, Sirika said that tampering with the budget of the sector would be inimical to its progress, urging the lawmakers to drop the idea and continue to support proper funding of aviation.

He claimed that aviation was the second fastest growing sector after the telecommunication industry, lamenting that the Coronavirus pandemic had adversely affected the progress made in the sector.

His words: “On the question regarding challenging times and whether the overhead of the agencies could be mopped up to fund the national budget, I don’t think so. I don’t think so because of the nature of both the ministry and its agencies and what is facing us.

“Take, for example, the COVID-19, we are the greatest hit sector. At the time when we came and in order to implement our agenda, which is called aviation road map, when we began to implement it, we slowly became the second fastest growing sector.

“Within the three years of implementation of that roadmap, we became in 2018, the second fastest growing sector of the Nigerian economy and just before COVID-19, we became the fastest growing sector in the Nigerian economy.

“But unfortunately, COVID- 19 came and we shut down. We are not in the business of selling phones that we can still sell and get the required revenue. The revenue for yesterday is lost.

Therefore, we were hugely impacted by the COVID-19 and with this disease, I think until quarter four of 2021 and perhaps quarter one of 2022, we will continue to see sharp decline in passengers and that is directly proportional to the revenue that we collect, because people’s confidence has to be raised.

“They have to begin to want to fly again and certain factors that encourage propensity to fly are also being eroded during this period.

So, we are in difficult and challenging times and we do not have solutions to it even as advanced countries are spending huge amounts of money to support civil aviation businesses.

“The government, because of the challenge of funding, has not been able to respond to civil aviation requests and civil aviation funding like other countries have done.”

On how to tackle the problem of poor funding, the Aviation Minister pointed out that there were plans to concession airports across the country to mitigate the challenge.

