COVID-19: AWDROP to support FG with bore-holes in schools

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Association of Waterwell Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners of Nigeria (AWDROP) at the weekend expressed readiness to assist the Federal Government in making schools’ environment safe for students ahead of reopening.

 

President of the association, Micheal Ale while addressing newsmen in Ekiti State, highlighted major significance of bore-holes’ constructions in schools and other public places to make water available for students and Nigerians at large.

 

He also urged the Federal Government through Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to support private Borehole drilling industry especially for COVID-19 responses, saying pollution of many bore-holes arose as a result of flood in form of body fluids of corpses in graveyards within cities.

 

He, however, charged government on water regulation bill to streamline arbitrary bore-holesdevoid of strategic measures.

 

Ale urged government to support private firm’s willing to participate in the industry as the ongoing arbitrary proliferation of bore-holes occasioned by nonregulation of the practice would bring economic and healthy living of Nigerians into jeopardy.

 

He said: ”l want everyone to know that safe water is a resource and that is why there is an establishment of Ministry of Water Resources, I want all to understand that God is magnanimous enough to let us have rain free, but he hid a particular resource under the ground.

 

That is underground water in an aquifer.

