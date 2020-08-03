COVID-19: Bakare kicks against churches’ re-opening in Lagos

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned against the reopening of churches as directed by the Lagos State government.

Speaking yesterday during his online sermon, the cleric urged Christians not to let any religious leader or government official lead them like sheep to the slaughterhouse. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu had, on Saturday, announced the lifting of the ban on religious gatherings effective August 7. Churches and mosques have been closed since March 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But speaking during the CGCC’s (formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly) online Sunday worship, Pastor Bakare kicked against the order. He said: “I have to appeal to you once again, please keep safe and do your best to stay alive. Do not let anyone, whether religious leader or governmental leader, to drive you like a sheep to the slaughter.

“If they (the government and the disease control authorities) said that the month of August is going to be the peak of the infection, why should they ask people to rush in (to reopen the churches) again?

“Please keep safe and do your best to keep alive by keeping all the necessary rules. We know that by the grace of God, this pandemic like the others before it, has an expiry date. It shall not see our end. We shall see its end in the mighty name of Jesus.”

According to Pastor Bakare, Sanwo-Olu might have caved in to pressure from religious leaders to lift the ban it earlier placed on religious gatherings.

