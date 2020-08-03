News Top Stories

COVID-19: Bakare kicks against churches’ re-opening in Lagos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned against the reopening of churches as directed by the Lagos State government.

 

Speaking yesterday during his online sermon, the cleric urged Christians not to let any religious leader or government official lead them like sheep to the slaughterhouse. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu had, on Saturday, announced the lifting of the ban on religious gatherings effective August 7. Churches and mosques have been closed since March 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

But speaking during the CGCC’s (formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly) online Sunday worship, Pastor Bakare kicked against the order. He said: “I have to appeal to you once again, please keep safe and do your best to stay alive. Do not let anyone, whether religious leader or governmental leader, to drive you like a sheep to the slaughter.

 

“If they (the government and the disease control authorities) said that the month of August is going to be the peak of the infection, why should they ask people to rush in (to reopen the churches) again?

 

“Please keep safe and do your best to keep alive by keeping all the necessary rules. We know that by the grace of God, this pandemic like the others before it, has an expiry date. It shall not see our end. We shall see its end in the mighty name of Jesus.”

 

According to Pastor Bakare, Sanwo-Olu might have caved in to pressure from religious leaders to lift the ban it earlier placed on religious gatherings.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obi mourns Ayo Fasanmi, Sam Momah

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of former Senator and leader of Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ayo Fasanmi and the former minister of Science and Technology, Major General Sam Momah, both of who died on Wednesday 29 July 2020.   Condoling with the Fasanmi Family, the government and […]
News

Rebuild Nigeria Group hosts Valentine Ozigbo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A leading Anambra gubernatorial aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, last Sunday, July 5, hosted a consultative meeting with members of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, a political group known for its massive grassroots structure in all 21 local government areas of Anambra State. The meeting was held at the residence […]
News

Abule Egba fire: 69 families get N225,000 each, individuals N150,000

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Six months after their stay at the Igando resettlement camp, Lagos State Government yesterday reintegrated about 320 internally displaced victims of the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion into the society with financial empowerment. It will be recalled that the Abule-Egba disaster on January 19, left many properties worth millions of naira destroyed. The Director-General of the Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: