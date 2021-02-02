COVID-19: Banks fret as second wave dampens $7.2bn loan recovery

RISK

Indigenous firms’ total collapse which in turn will drag down the banks imminent – Oil producer

Fear of the second wave of COVID-19 has dampened commercial banks’ recovery plans of $7.2 billion oil industry debt, worsening the fear over liquidity for the lenders.

Head, Oil Investmenrs Potfolio in one of the Tier 1 banks, who revealed this to New Telegraph at the weekend, maintained that the gains of economic recovery experienced at the last quarter of 2020 was being lost to the second wave of the dreaded infection.

Indigenous oil firms, he added after his anonymity had been guaranteed, accounted for the $7.2 billion, being the 90 per cent of the $8 billion that are being owed to financial institutions, including local banks.

“While a portion of those loans were hedged at $50 per barrel, a greater percentage of them were not.

This, thereby, raises the risk of default by the oil firms,” he said.

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), about a third of loans by the Nigerian banks were given to oil firms, although some of their transactions are hedged.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the oil market crisis, had seen global crude oil prices crash far below the projected price for the year.

This has greatly affected the ability of independent oil producers to meet up with their debt obligations to local banks, as they will need crude oil to consistently sell above $40 per barrel in order to stay in business.

While the recovery is being noticed, the second wave of the dreaded infection has worsened the situation with banks fretting over negative impact this will have on their recovery plan for the loans advanced to oil industry.

Commenting on the situation, the Chief Executive Officer of Shoreline Group, Kola Karim, said: “Government needs to come up with the independents and the other oil producers, a financial rethink of the funding mechanics for the industry, if not we’ll see a total collapse which in turn will drag down the banks.”

Meanwhile, some analysts are of the opinion that if this low crude oil price persists for about six months, a full-blown crisis will be experienced in the banking sector. Already, Nigerian banks are said to be complaining about the N1.4 trillion debt they are owed.

This is because the situation is making it difficult for them to meet regulatory cash reserve targets.

Meanwhile, Nigerian crude producers are having a rough time due to sliding crude oil prices, as they have started counting their losses. These oil companies produce a fifth of the total crude supply by the Africa’s largest oil producer.

They produce around 400,000 barrels per day out of the 2 million barrels per day that Nigeria produces.

“The impact is a complete and utter disaster,” Kola Karim, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Nigeria’s third-largest independent oil firm, Shoreline Group, told Bloomberg in an interview

