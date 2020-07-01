COVID -19: Bayelsa Correctional Service gets isolation centre

The Controller of Corrections, Nigeria Correctional Service, Bayelsa State Command, Seth Edoghotu has disclosed that the headquarters of the service has approved a COVID -19 isolation centre for the Medium Security Custodial Centre situated in Okaka, Yenagoa the state

capital.

Edoghotu, speaking in Yenagoa on Wednesday, maintained that the service

was amongst the first parastatals of government that locked down following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the nation.

According to him with the spread of the pandemic, the Okaka Correction Centre like others in the nation, with directives from their headquarters, took the ban on the acceptance of new inmates and

visitations of old ones by families and wards as part of the measures in containing the spread of the disease.

He said these measures were necessitated by lack of adequate space and cells to harbour custodials (inmates) amongst others, saying all COVID-19 protocols were observed in the Yenagoa centre.

The Controller maintained that in consonance with the national directives he communicated the relevant government authorities in the state, regretting that unlike their sister centres in other states,

his command was not considered for palliatives by the state government

during the various distribution exercises carried out in mitigating hardship occasioned by the pandemic.

“But recently a new circular was released to us by our headquarters approving an isolation centre for the Okaka Medium Security Custodial Centre.

“It says we can now accept new inmates but that they must be isolated in our centre for 14 days, tested and if any returns positive taken out for treatment before bringing them back to the correction

centre while those who returned negative are to be transferred into the various cells,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...