COVID-19: Bayelsa distributes another round of palliatives

Bayelsa State government on Tuesday begun the distribution of another round of food items as part of the palliatives to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The items being distributed, which is the third round of palliatives by the state government, include rice, garri, beans, sugar, salt, spaghetti and noodles.

The governor’s Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, disclosed that upon the directive of Governor Douye Diri, the items are being distributed to the eight local government areas across the state.

The items were received from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Dangote Group and Multi-Pro Limited among other corporate organisations and individuals.

Giving a breakdown of the donations and the distribution during an enlarged meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force at Government House, Yenagoa, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Konbowei Benson, said the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation donated 1,000 bags of 5kg rice and beans each, NDDC 870 bags of 50kg rice, 2,112 bags of beans, 2,934 cartons of noodles and 60 bags of garri.

Dangote Group donated 3,000 10kg bags of rice, 1,920 packs of sugar, 976 bags of salt and 6,008 cartons of noodles while Multi-Pro presented 24,709 cartons of noodles.

Dr. Benson said the Brass Local Government Area was allotted 2,400 cartons of noodles, 1,600 bags of 10kg rice, 1,600 bags each of sugar and garri, 1,600 cartons of spaghetti and 90 bags of salt.

Ekeremor LGA got 2,880 cartons of noodles, 1,920 bags of rice, sugar and garri as well as 1,920 cartons of spaghetti and 108 bags of salt.

According to the SSG, Kolokuma/Opokuma got 2,640 cartons of noodles, 1,760 bags of rice, sugar and garri as well as 1,760 cartons of spaghetti and 99 bags of salt.

Nembe council received 3,120 cartons of noodles, 2,080 bags of rice, sugar and beans as well as 2,080 cartons of spaghetti and 117 bags of salt.

Others are Ogbia with 3,120 cartons of noodles, 2,080 bags of rice, sugar and garri as well as 2,080 cartons of spaghetti and 117 bags of salt.

