COVID-19: Bayelsa still has 38 active cases

Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Health, Newton Igwele has insisted that citizens should not panic even though the state still has 38 active cases so long as they observe all the COVID-19 protocols to avoid further transmission.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a press briefing, Igwele said all should avoid a gathering of more than 20 persons maintaining that all should also wear their face masks and endeavour to use hand sanitizers.

Becoming more practice after the Federal Government said all should encourage more testing in their various states, the commissioner said that his team went to communities trying to test where they discovered another 32 actives cases plus four cases already on ground.

 He said: “We have collected 2640 samples.  From the time we collected the first sample to October and out of the 2640 samples, we had 413 that were confirmed positive. We still have four active cases from those samples. And 21 persons have died from it.

“In percentage terms we had about 15.6% positivity case. From October to date when we went out moving from one community to the other, we collected 9153 samples and we had only thirty two positive cases.”

Disclosing that most of them are symptomatic and have been evacuated to the isolation centre, Igwele appealed to Bayelsans to go about their normal businesses but endeavour to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He also advised people to go for yellow fever vaccine at the nearest primary health care centre to be immunized in order to avoid contracting it.

