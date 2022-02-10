COVID-19: ‘Bayelsa’ll require J&J vaccine for difficult terrains

Bayelsa State Primary Health Care (BYSPHC) has said that it is yet to receive the COVID-19 special Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Vaccine it requires for hard to reach areas of the state. Executive Secretary of BYSPHC, Dr. Bekesu Martins, disclosed this yesterday in Yenegoa, the state capital, where he said the state was expecting the J&J Vaccine, which required only a single dose vaccination from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to be administered on those in difficult terrains of the state.

He, however, said that the state had only received AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccines, but not the Oxford Astra- Zeneca Vaccine. “The people who have received their first dose are yet to take their second dose, and many of them are tired of coming to ask,” Martins said, even as he added that poor road networks were hindering the COVID-19 vaccine transportation in Bayelsa State, as many places required that health providers and vaccinators would have to cross the rivers in order to access such places. He added: “At the moment, we do not have boats, while getting boats are very expensive here and the vaccinators cannot make the journey twice, so vaccination is delayed in such areas. “The system is already suffering from an inadequate number of health workers. Now that we are considering covering the entire population, manpower is one of our challenges.”

