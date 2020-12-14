COVID-19: Before Nigeria experiences second wave

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 last week accused some religious organizations of holding large gatherings capable of spreading the virus. The PTF chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at a briefing, called on state governments to enforce COVID- 19 protocols and Non-Pharmaceutical Initiatives (NPIs).

He said: “We have observed, rather sadly, that Nigerians, particularly some faith-based organisations have continued to hold events of large gatherings, capable of spreading the virus. The PTF urges all sub-national entities that signed the protocols with these organisations have primary responsibility for enforcing the protocols and NPIs to step up their roles of enforcement.”

The PTF warning came on the day the Nigerian Army abruptly cancelled the Chief of Army Staff conference, after Major General John Irefin tested positive at the conference and later died.

“We have just received a report that one of the annual events of a critical security agency has ended abruptly out of abundance of caution, due to detection of an infected officer. We, therefore, urge Nigerian and organisers of events to vigorously pursue the path of testing especially for delegates attending events,” Mustapha said.

The warning came very timely, considering that Nigeria, like other parts of the world, is about embarking on the Yuletide season; a period of festivities, mass gatherings and different social events that require a mass of people together.

We are aware that for several months now, Nigerians have suddenly let down their guards, with the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic has died a natural death in the country. Thankfully, the first wave of the virus since February 27, when the index case was discovered, did not escalate so much in the country.

That was contrary to predictions by world bodies and other allied agencies, who said that the case in the country would be devastating. We are grateful to God that the cases were not as damaging as initially predicted. But can we say that Nigeria is out of the woods of the pandemic?

The answer is a big no. Currently, two state governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Nasir el-Rufai of Lagos and Kaduna states are in isolation, following the return of positive test on some close aides and family members.

That is the extent of the virility of the virus currently. Yet, many Nigerians pretend that the virus is gone. We know for sure that the pandemic reached its peak in the first phase and was on the decline.

Hence, the government found it wise to open up the country for businesses, churches mosques and schools. What is also certain is that the virus has been rampaging, even if not as high as before.

In the past few days, however, figures being released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) suggest that the figures are rising again. Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Abuja and few other states, which have fully opened for businesses, are on top of the ladder again.

There is no doubt that the opening of the airspaces to international flights, the full scale resumption of businesses, religious activities and even schools are the harbingers of the increasing figures. Most significantly, the fact that most Nigerians have dismissed the virus with a wave of the hand is also contributing. The facts are there for all to see. Commercial buses are now on full loads.

Religious houses are back to normal services, while the initial precautions put up at business areas, churches, mosques, schools and similar areas are now observed in the breach. We are not talking of face masks, which have now been turned to chin masks by most Nigerians.

The implications of the total neglect of the protocols are grim. Nigeria cannot afford to have a massive wave of the Coronavirus pandemic again, considering the impact on the economy and socio-political life of the country since the beginning of the year. Another high wave of the virus now would be devastating.

We are not unaware that about three global giants led by Pfizer and Mordena, have made breakthroughs in terms of vaccines.

That has given a lot of hope to the world that the pandemic could be arrested. But for a country like Nigeria and other African countries, the fact that the queues are long for the vaccines should not be lost at all.

In terms of impact, the availability of the drugs would go to Europe, America and other countries that have suffered more in the hands of the virus. In terms of costs and acquisition, the country might not be able to obtain the vaccines as fast as needed.

The country has often relied on donor agencies such as GAVI for such high outlay. Whether the drugs would reach the country and who would get it or afford it first is a question the future would answer.

It, therefore, becomes imperative that as the country moves into the yuletide season, caution should be on the minds of Nigerians. The frenzy of travelling, partying, mass gatherings and other reckless activities that could escalate the situation should be avoided. Self-preservation remains a very key part of survival. Nigeria cannot afford another lockdown.

We believe that taking precautions in this period is key to the general health of Nigerians, while we hope the governments at different levels would do the needful early enough.

Like this: Like Loading...