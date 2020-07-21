COVID-19: Benue Assembly shut as Speaker, others test positive

Official activities at the Benue State House of Assembly were yesterday crippled as Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba and other principal officers were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Speaker and Hon. Tertsea Gbiseh tested positive for the virus after a routine COVID-19 test was conducted on them and other staff by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The House Committee Chairman on Information and Orientation, Hon. Tertsea Gbiseh, who confirmed this in a statement, said results of other members and staff are being awaited.

Gbiseh said as a result of the development, the speaker has ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex and directed fumigation of the premises.

“The Assembly, by virtue of its official functions and constituency responsibilities, stand the natural risk of exposure to carriers of the virus despite the adherence to personal hygiene and COVID-19 safety protocols, and just like every other public worker, it is an occupational hazard that comes with service.

“The affected members have immediately gone into self-isolation and full treatment on them has commenced in line with COVID- 19 protocols.

While Rt. Hon Uba and Hon. Gbiseh are without symptoms, they are at the moment assisting the NCDC in contact tracing,” he said.

