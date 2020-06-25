COVID-19: Benue to get mobile testing centre soon –Dep Gov

Benue State would soon get a COVID-19 mobile testing centre as a drastic way of expanding the net for detection of cases of the pandemic in the state.

This was just as five medical doctors, two drivers and a health worker had so far tested positive for the disease in the state.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the state Action Committee on COVID-19, Engr. Benson Abounu, disclosed this at a news briefing at the Government House, Makurdi.

He said the arrangement, championed by the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) would make the mobile testing centres available to each of the northern states at the cost of $384,000 per unit, which required Benue to pay N8 million monthly for 24 months.

Abounu, who lamented the high risk of community transmission due to negligence of preventive measures, especially the use of facemasks, also attributed the trend to the easing of lockdown by states and the federal government.

While noting that the state was considering enforcement of the use of facemasks, which he said was one of the most effective preventive measures, the deputy governor said 100,000 facemasks procured by state would be distributed to people across the state towards the end of the week. He advised citizens of the state to always wear masks while leaving their homes.

The deputy governor, who confirmed 47 cases of the virus in the state as at June 24, 2020, said 26 males and 21 females were affected, out of which 16 had been treated and discharged with 30 currently receiving medical attention at the treatment and isolation centres at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi.

According to him, Benue recorded 12 cases as the highest number in a day, stressing that a particular family recorded six cases as many still believed that either the virus did not exist or was only for the rich in the society.

