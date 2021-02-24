News

COVID-19: Biden administration to distribute more than 25m masks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Biden administration will deliver more than 25 million masks to community health centers, food pantries and soup kitchens this spring as part of its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said on Wednesday.
U.S. health authorities recommend mask wearing as a critical measure to help slow the spread of disease and the White House said low-income Americans still don’t have access to masks.
The government will deliver the masks to more than 1,300 community health centers and 60,000 food pantries and soup kitchens between March and May, the White House said.
The masks are expected to reach between 12 million and 15 million Americans, it said.
Democratic President Joe Biden issued a mask mandate when he took office in January as the pandemic raged on, requiring masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings and the development of a testing program for federal employees for COVID-19, reports Reuters.
Shortly afterward, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a sweeping order requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation.
The White House said two-thirds of the people served by community health Centers live in poverty, 60% are racial and/or ethnic minorities, and nearly 1.4 million are homeless.
“These masks will be no cost, high-quality, washable, and consistent with the mask guidance from the CDC. All of these masks will be made in America, and will not impact availability of masks for health care workers,” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tributes as Jakande is laid to rest in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

●PDP urges Nigerian leaders to emulate former governor Even in death, tributes were in torrents yesterday as the body of the Lagos first Executive Governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, was laid to rest at the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos. Eminent personalities comprising top politicians, business moguls, statesmen, family members, and other well-wishers were among the […]
News

70,000 farmers benefit from agric loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria has said it is supporting over 70,000 farmers with special loans to increase their capacity and yields during this year’s planting season, as part of its commitment to ensuring growth of the agricultural sector. In a press release, the lender said apart from being one of its initiatives to promote entrepreneurship in the […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria evacuates 6,317 citizens from 20 countries

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), yesterday, disclosed that a total of 6,317 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from 20 countries since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic early this year. The evacuation interventions came just as the financial remittances from Nigerians in Diaspora, which currently stands at $25.5 billion, is projected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica