News

COVID-19: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said he would order increased production of syringes and other supplies to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 and improve upon the Trump administration rollout that he called a “dismal failure.”
Under Biden’s plan, federal disaster-relief workers would set up thousands of vaccination centers, where retired doctors would administer shots to teachers, grocery store workers, people over 65 years old and other groups who do not currently qualify, reports Reuters.
The Democrat would invoke the Defense Production Act to increase production of equipment needed to distribute the vaccines, such as glass vials, needles and syringes, according to a document released by his transition team. He would also use the law to support vaccine refrigeration and storage.
Biden said his team has identified companies that are ready to be activated under the law, which enables the president to order businesses to produce items necessary for national defense.
States that use their National Guard in the effort would be reimbursed by the federal government, the transition team said.
The coronavirus has killed more than 390,000 people in the United States, and a top Biden adviser said on Friday the death tally could reach 500,000 by February.
Biden has promised to do better than President Donald Trump to curb the virus and get 100 million vaccine shots into the arms of Americans during his first 100 days in office.
“This is a time to set big goals and pursue them with courage and conviction because the health of the nation is literally at stake,” said Biden, who takes office on Wednesday.
EXPANDING VACCINATION SITES
Speaking near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden called for increasing vaccine distribution in lower-income neighborhoods not currently well served by hospitals and pharmacies. Biden also plans a marketing campaign to encourage those skeptical of the vaccine to get inoculated.
His transition team said he will reorganize the vaccine distribution team currently called “Operation Warp Speed” and has asked former Food and Drug Administration chief David Kessler to work with manufacturers to boost vaccine availability.
Biden said his administration will release the vast majority of doses when they become available, rather than holding back a large portion to ensure that recipients can get a second dose, which had been the Trump administration’s approach for much of the rollout. States will get regular updates to know how many doses are coming to ensure they can distribute them efficiently.
He said he will order the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up 100 vaccine centers within a month, which he said would ultimately serve millions of people. Neighborhood pharmacies would also be enlisted as vaccination sites, he said.
Even with these changes, Biden said it will take time for the United States to beat back the virus. “The honest truth is this: things will get worse before they get better,” he said.
Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan on Thursday that includes $20 billion for vaccine distribution as well as $50 billion for coronavirus testing, which experts and officials said should help speed the process up.
The stimulus proposal faces an uphill battle in Congress, however. When Biden takes office, Democrats will control both the Senate and the House of Representatives but by narrow margins. Some Republicans have balked at its cost, while liberals have pushed for more spending on direct payments to individuals.
The Trump administration had aimed to give vaccine doses to 20 million Americans by the end of 2020. But only 12.3 million coronavirus shots had been administered as of Friday morning out of more than 31 million doses distributed to states, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Federal officials have largely left states to manage distribution, resulting in big differences in vaccination rates. The Trump administration has said it expects 1 million shots to be delivered per day by the end of next week.
A Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States is on track to have 300 million doses available by the end of Biden’s first 100 days in office.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG owes 3,504 contractors N70bn – Fashola

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Lawmakers seek privatisation of FMB, FHA The Federal Government is owing 3,504 contractors in the housing sector the sum of N70 billion. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, disclosed this at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, while defending the 2021 budget of the ministry before Senate and House of Representatives joint Committee […]
News

Fidelity Bank appoints Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe MD-designate

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Fidelity Bank Plc. has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the general public of the appointment of Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, as the incoming Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021.   The bank made the announcement yesterday in a notice on the NSE website, signed by Ezinwa Unuigboje, its Company Secretary.   According […]
News

Cocoa now our major source of revenue –C’River

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Cross River State Government has said that Cocoa, and not oil is currently the major source of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), through which the state government has continued to undertake various infrastructural development. Special Adviser to the State Governor on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr. Oscar Ofuka, disclosed this yesterday during the inspection […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica