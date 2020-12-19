News Top Stories

COVID-19: Bleak Christmas as Sanwo-Olu invokes restrictions to tackle second wave

Isioma Madike and Murtala Ayinla

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday announced the restriction on the number of churches and mosques attendance to 50 per cent, following fears about the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu also reduced the size of gatherings, and warned on compliance with containment protocols, even as he said people must apply common sense if the fight on COVID-19 must be won. He said the rampaging coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world is back with full force, and noted that the state is recording an increase in the second wave cases in all local governments. Sanwo-Olu, who said this in an address to the state, thanked Lagosians for their prayers and overwhelming kind thoughts. The governor said he is indeed, very grateful, and assured that he is getting better by the day and that all will surely be well.

He said the Executive Council had a virtual meeting on issues around the resurgence of COVID-19 and how the state should tackle it. The governor, however, noted with regret the wrong and dangerous perception regarding the end of the COVID- 19 pandemic, saying that the worst is not over yet.

He said: “All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue. “We are getting credible reports that the entertainment industry is planning large gatherings, concerts, street parties and carnivals, in the spirit of the Yuletide.

“Night Clubs have also reopened in reckless disregard of the existing guidelines, and Events Centres are operating with huge gatherings without any regard for public health and safety guidelines. “This same disregard for Coronavirus guidelines is also being observed with places of worship across the state, in both their regular gatherings, and the special gatherings organised to commemorate this season.”

