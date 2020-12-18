COVID-19: Bleak Christmas as Sanwo-Olu invokes restrictions to tackle second wave

*Bans public gatherings, concerts, carnivals, others

*Orders civil servants below GL14 to work from home

*Shuts schools, night clubs

Muritala Ayinla

Apparently disturbed by the rising waves of COVID-19infections in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Friday banned public gathering, concerts, street parties and carnivals in the Yuletide season and other events that could lead to a further spread of the pandemic.

Consequently, the governor also ordered all public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21 for the next 14 days – in the first instance.

The governor, who is currently self-isolating following a positive COVID-19 test, also directed the shutting down of all schools and night clubs in the state with immediate effect, and until further notice, saying that the midnight to 4 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place remains in place.

To immediately reduce the rate at which the virus now spreads in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu also said that the protocol of ‘no mask, no entry’ must be enforced by all public places, like offices, businesses, markets, shops, and so on.

He insisted that all places of worship (churches, mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue.

He said: “All event planners must obtain prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission (www.lasgsafetyreg.com) for all events, and ensure that any planned gatherings do not exceed 300 people. Where the capacity of a venue exceeds 300 and permission has been granted, the occupancy shall not be more than 50% of such a venue.

“Ample ventilation must also be maintained at all times in all venues and deep cleaning of the premises must be carried out before and after every event.

“A minimum of two meters’ distance should be maintained between seated or standing guests. All guests and service providers at events must wear nose masks/coverings before entry. Hand sanitizers or hand washing units are to be positioned at the entry point and various spots within the hall.

“Provision must be made for all guests and service providers to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitizers, as well as undergo a temperature check, which is mandatory.

“Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team that must be present. Health, Safety and Environment Officers must be present at all public gatherings (Religious or Social) and must be trained in basic first aid procedures.”

