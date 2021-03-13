News

COVID-19: Borno deputy gov, officials vaccinated

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

T he Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, yesterday led other top government officials to take Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to prevent COVID 19. Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after taking the COVID 19 vaccination at the Deputy Governor’s Office in Maiduguri, Kadafur, who is also the Chairman of the state’s Taskforce on COVID-19, called on residents to avail themselves of the vaccination. He said: “I call in all citizens to avail themselves of the vaccination opportunity. Prevention is better than cure. After receiving the vaccine, they should still observe social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols. Researchers are still working on the vaccine and we hope that at the end of the day, we will get to the Promised Land.” The deputy governor said that though the state received only 75,510 doses of the vaccines, more vaccines would come to the state before the end of the month. He said: “Taking the vaccine is not a new thing. Though COVID-19 has a lot of controversies on it potency. Nigerians have been devastated by COVID-19 Pandemic since we witnessed the first case in March last year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WHO DG contracts COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the status in a series of tweet on his verified handle @Dr.Tedros. According to him: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms but will self […]
News

Hoodlums burn, vandalise Police stations in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

As violence spread across the country following killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, Imo State has also had its fair share of attacks by some irate youths.   The violence, many say, may have also been triggered by sudden declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state by Governor Hope Uzodimma […]
News

Buhari appoints new VCs for UNIPORT, maritime varsity

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Emmanuel Adigio as the new Vice-Chancellor for the Maritime University Okerenkoko and Prof. Stephen Okodudu as acting Vice-Chancellor University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). Notification of both appointments was contained in a terse statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica