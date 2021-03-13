COVID-19: Borno deputy gov, officials vaccinated

T he Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, yesterday led other top government officials to take Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to prevent COVID 19. Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after taking the COVID 19 vaccination at the Deputy Governor’s Office in Maiduguri, Kadafur, who is also the Chairman of the state’s Taskforce on COVID-19, called on residents to avail themselves of the vaccination. He said: “I call in all citizens to avail themselves of the vaccination opportunity. Prevention is better than cure. After receiving the vaccine, they should still observe social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols. Researchers are still working on the vaccine and we hope that at the end of the day, we will get to the Promised Land.” The deputy governor said that though the state received only 75,510 doses of the vaccines, more vaccines would come to the state before the end of the month. He said: “Taking the vaccine is not a new thing. Though COVID-19 has a lot of controversies on it potency. Nigerians have been devastated by COVID-19 Pandemic since we witnessed the first case in March last year.
Related Articles
WHO DG contracts COVID-19
Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the status in a series of tweet on his verified handle @Dr.Tedros. According to him: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms but will self […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Hoodlums burn, vandalise Police stations in Imo
As violence spread across the country following killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, Imo State has also had its fair share of attacks by some irate youths. The violence, many say, may have also been triggered by sudden declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state by Governor Hope Uzodimma […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari appoints new VCs for UNIPORT, maritime varsity
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Emmanuel Adigio as the new Vice-Chancellor for the Maritime University Okerenkoko and Prof. Stephen Okodudu as acting Vice-Chancellor University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). Notification of both appointments was contained in a terse statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)