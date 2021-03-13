COVID-19: Borno deputy gov, officials vaccinated

T he Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, yesterday led other top government officials to take Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to prevent COVID 19. Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after taking the COVID 19 vaccination at the Deputy Governor’s Office in Maiduguri, Kadafur, who is also the Chairman of the state’s Taskforce on COVID-19, called on residents to avail themselves of the vaccination. He said: “I call in all citizens to avail themselves of the vaccination opportunity. Prevention is better than cure. After receiving the vaccine, they should still observe social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols. Researchers are still working on the vaccine and we hope that at the end of the day, we will get to the Promised Land.” The deputy governor said that though the state received only 75,510 doses of the vaccines, more vaccines would come to the state before the end of the month. He said: “Taking the vaccine is not a new thing. Though COVID-19 has a lot of controversies on it potency. Nigerians have been devastated by COVID-19 Pandemic since we witnessed the first case in March last year.

