COVID 19: Boss Mustapha calls for collaboration on the second jab

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID- 19 in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency held a zonal town hall meeting on COVID 19 vaccination for North-East states with a call for collaboration for the second jab. Addressing stakeholders at the meeting yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State, Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the committee decided to organise the zonal town hall meeting across the country to officially discuss the impact of the vaccination. Mustapha urged stakeholders to mobilise their communities to key into the COVID-19 vaccination exercise going on, noting that scientific experts had confirmed that the vaccine was safe to our people.

