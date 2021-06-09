News

COVID 19: Boss Mustapha calls for collaboration on the second jab

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, Comment(0)

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID- 19 in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency held a zonal town hall meeting on COVID 19 vaccination for North-East states with a call for collaboration for the second jab. Addressing stakeholders at the meeting yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State, Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the committee decided to organise the zonal town hall meeting across the country to officially discuss the impact of the vaccination. Mustapha urged stakeholders to mobilise their communities to key into the COVID-19 vaccination exercise going on, noting that scientific experts had confirmed that the vaccine was safe to our people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom ex-militants calls for sack of NDDC boss, give14-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A coalition of ex militants from Akwa Ibom has given the Federal Government 14 days ultimatum to remove the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Efiong Akwa and reconstitute a substantive board for the commission. They also asked the FG to sack Colonel Milland Dikio(retd) and appoint a substantive special adviser/coordinator […]
News

Akeredolu, Olanusi, Unity Forum reconcile ahead of October poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and a former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi at the weekend finally sheathed their swords after years of bickering and angst.   Olanusi, who was the convener of Unity Forum, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) opposed to the re-election bid of Akeredolu for […]
News

Attack on Abia INEC office needless, says Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, yesterday condemned the attack on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the INEC office was set ablaze on Sunday by unidentified hoodlums, leaving electoral materials and furniture destroyed. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica