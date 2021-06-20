News

COVID-19: Brazil hits 500,000 deaths at critical moment

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has passed 500,000 in Brazil, the second-highest in the world, as experts say the outbreak could worsen amid slow vaccination and the start of winter.
The virus continues to spread as President Jair Bolsonaro refuses to back measures like social distancing, reports the BBC.
The health institute Fiocruz says the situation is “critical”. Only 15% of adults are fully vaccinated.
Congress is investigating the government’s handling of the pandemic.
President Bolsonaro has been heavily criticised for not implementing a co-ordinated national response and for his scepticism toward vaccines, lockdowns and mask-wearing requirements, which he has sought to loosen.
The opposition accuses the president of delaying the purchase of vaccines for political reasons, as he has consistently played down the severity of the pandemic.
The outbreak in Brazil has been fuelled by more transmissible variants of the virus, including the one first identified in the Amazon region and now known as Gamma. An average of 70,000 cases has been confirmed daily in the last week.
The rate of occupancy of intensive care unit beds remains at or above 80% in most states, and experts warn the start of winter in the southern hemisphere, next week, could result in more infections.
“Brazil faces a critical scenario of community transmission… with the possibility of worsening in the coming weeks due to the start of winter,” Fiocruz said.
On Twitter, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga expressed solidarity with the “fathers, mothers, friends and relatives” of those who had died, saying: “500,000 lives lost due to the pandemic that affects our Brazil and the whole world.”
Only the US has reported more deaths related to Covid-19.
The seven-day daily average of deaths in Brazil has been above 1,500 since March. Gonzalo Vecina, the former head of the health regulator Anvisa, said the slow progress of the vaccine programme had and would continue to cost lives.
“There are 500,000 deaths, and unfortunately, it will continue to increase because it will take some time to increase vaccination coverage. Maybe this year will also be difficult because we depend on the delivery of vaccines, which were purchased very late,” he said.
On Saturday, thousands of people protested across the country against the Bolsonaro government and to demand the acceleration of the vaccination programme. Many cities have struggled with insufficient number of doses.
President Bolsonaro has opposed lockdown measures, saying their impact on the economy would be worse than the virus. But he insists he has done all he can to buy vaccines from several countries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

We’re disturbed about low voter turnout – INEC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said voter turnout in the country has been on downward swing over the last two electoral cycles. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a consultative meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Abuja on Tuesday said the Commission recorded as low as 8.3 per […]
News

Court returns Abigborodo, Hely Creek fields to Transnational Energy

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has set aside the purported reversal of the consent given by the Federal Government for the farm-out agreement between Chevron and Transnational Energy Limited (TEL) on the Abigborodo and Hely Creeks marginal fields in the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 49.   Transnational Energy Limited (TEL) […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 Status: I can’t hand over to my deputy, he’s a threat –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Adewale Momoh

•I’m not bothered, I’ve been sidelined before now –Deputy gov •12 aspirants obtain APC nomination forms for N258m Following the isolation of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, due to Covid-19 related illness, tongues had been wagging in the state, on whether the state helmsman should have handed over to his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, or […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica