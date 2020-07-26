News

COVID-19: Brazil records over 50,000 new cases for third consecutive day

Brazil has recorded over 50,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period for the third day in a row, the Health Ministry said in the capital Brasilia late Friday.

 

An increase of 55,891 cases was announced, as well as 1,156 more deaths from the virus. In total, more than 2.3 million infections have been registered in the largest and most populous country in Latin America, reports dpa. At least 85,238 people have died in connection with COVID- 19, the lung disease caused by the virus.

 

Brazil is currently one of the focal points of the international coronavirus pandemic.

 

The real figures are believed to be far higher due to insufficient testing in the South American country, which has 210 million inhabitants. Brazil’s far-right populist President, Jair Bolsonaro, had initially downplayed the novel coronavirus as “a little flu,” causing confusion among the population about the seriousness of the disease.

 

He also did not want to take any containment measures for economic reasons and refused protective measures. Bolsonaro has tested positive for the virus at least three times.

