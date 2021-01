Doctors, pharmacists and dentists in the Tunisian public health sector began a strike on Friday following a call by their union affiliated to the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT). The general secretary of the General Syndicate of Doctors, Pharmacists and Dentists of Public Health, Mohamed Souissi, said in an interview with the official Tunisian […]

South Africa aims to get COVID-19 vaccines by next month but is still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals have been signed yet, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday, amid growing criticism of the government’s response. The country is battling a resurgence in coronavirus infections driven partly by a new variant […]

Britain will ban “buy one get one free” promotions for food high in fat, sugar or salt and free refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants from April 2022, the government said on Monday, its latest step in its plan to tackle obesity and improve public health. The government says obesity is one of […]

Brazil’s Health Ministry on Thursday said 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine should arrive on Friday from India, confirming a Reuters report earlier in the day saying the Asian country would begin the shipments. The announcement comes amid delays in receiving the vaccine from India, the latest in a series of miscues surrounding the country’s inoculations drive which have embarrassed the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica