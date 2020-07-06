COVID-19: Bring back lockdown if… Nkire tells FG

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has told the Federal Government not to hesitate to reintroduce lockdown as a measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus infections in the country, if the need arises

. In a statement in Abuja, Nkire said with the loosening of restrictions by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, especially on inter-state travels, it was likely to cause a boost in infections in some locations.

According to Nkire, going by the reports from countries that have eased lockdowns in this period of the pandemic, Nigeria should not wait for the third phase of lockdowns to lapse, before tightening restrictions in case of alarming spikes.

He said: “Although both the PTF and the Nigerian public have been doing their best, a lot still needs to be done in the areas of obeying and enforcing the restrictions “.

The APC chieftain was of the opinion that government should not wait until the numbers of infected persons begin to count in thousands per day, before introducing a stricter lockdown and a stricter enforcement.

Nkire further appealed to the public to see COVID-9 for what it is, “a universal pandemic which requires the cooperation and responsibility of government and governed to eradicate.

“Nigeria’s decisions on how to solve the COVID-19 problem should always be based on science as well as experiences of other countries.

