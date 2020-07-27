COVID-19: Britain praises Nigerian over creativity in ventilator production

A Nigerian Information Technology consultant, Victor Osagie, has been described by the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom (UK) as one of the best Britain has to offer due to his ingenuity in the mass production of ventilators to boost the National Health System (NHS) fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a commendation letter from the UK Cabinet Office, which was jointly endorsed by all partners, including Ford and Airbus, Osagie was commended for his role in the just-concluded ventilator challenge project which was an initiative of the cabinet office.

The letter, which was addressed to Osagie and sighted by New Telegraph, was signed by seven of the partners, including Ali Burns (Siemens Healthinners), Andrew Brumley (Ford), Dick Elsy (Ford), among others.

The letter read: “Thank you for your invaluable contribution to our ventilator challenge UK team. As we battled together to save lives threatened by COVID- 19, your energy, ingenuity and camaraderie made a tremendous difference. You are a shining example of the best UK has to offer.”

Osagie’s team had delivered the quality control system that rapidly converted disused warehouses into assembly lines.

His team also swiftly converted Ford Motors vehicle production lines and Airbus Aircraft production lines into Ventilator Production lines. Similarly, Osagie and his team produced over 14,000 ventilators within a 90-day period. This boosted the NHS ventilator capacity from less than 9,000 pre- COVID-19 era to over 25,000 capacity in July 2020.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, noted that the ventilator challenge has proven how much Britain can achieve when confronted with difficult problems. “Bringing together the best minds in manufacturing, innovation and design was the right decision.

Thanks to your effort, everyone who needs a ventilator had access to one. And the NHS has the vital machines needed to continue providing lifesaving support against the deadly virus,” the British Prime Minister said. In his comment, Osagie advised the Nigerian government to redirect educational resources to producing medical personnel, information technology consultants that can be exported all over the world.

