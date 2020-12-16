Metro & Crime

COVID-19: BUA donates 3 ambulances, 100,000 face masks to Borno govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to the Borno State Government to combat COVID-19 in the state.

 

This is coming barely a day after 418 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 16 states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria.

 

It would be recalled that BUA had last week donated a total of nine ambulances and 150,000 facemasks to Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna governments.

 

Presenting the donations, Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group, said BUA remains committed to improving the quality of life of Nigerians through its social investments programmes.

 

He commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State for his commitment to combating the pandemic in the state.

 

Hong said: “The BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad  Rabiu, has been contributing towards the fight against COVID-19 and improving the quality of life of Nigerians. This is why we’re donating three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to curtail the pandemic in the state.

 

We’re already seeing the second wave of COVID-19. In the past few days, we have seen the resurgence of the pandemic, and as a corporate organisation, we want to help in solving this problem.”

 

Responding, Zulum thanked the Founder and Chairman of BUA for the donations. He noted: “These three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks will go a long way in ensuring the combating the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

 

On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, I convey my deepest appreciation to the BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu for donating these items. This is not his first donation to Borno State and we remain eternally grateful to him.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police parade woman who cut off husband’s organ in Taraba

Posted on Author Ben Adaji

The Taraba State Police Command has paraded 32-year-old Mrs Halima Ali of Tella village, Gossol Local Government Area of Taraba State for allegedly cutting off her husband’s genitals over alleged infidelity. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr David Misal, disclosed to newsmen on Wednesday that Mrs Ali on July 1 cut off one her husband’s […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara Customs generates N2.3b from January to June 2020

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

*Publicly burns unfit food items Nigerian Customs Service, Kwara Area Command, has raked in a total sum of N2.3 billion as revenue from January to June this year. Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Controller, Kwara Area Command, Comptroller Ahmed Hussaini Bello, said: “It is no longer news that COVID-19 […]
Metro & Crime

I was illegally detained by SARS operatives for 47 days, victim tells Lagos panel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu A victim of alleged police brutality, Okolieagu Obunike, Tuesday narrated how he was illegally detained for 47 days by some operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in 2012 after he was wrongly accused of stealing his employer’s money. Obunike, a father of five, told the Lagos State Judicial Panel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: