COVID-19: BUA donates 3 ambulances, 100,000 face masks to Borno govt

BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to the Borno State Government to combat COVID-19 in the state.

This is coming barely a day after 418 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 16 states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that BUA had last week donated a total of nine ambulances and 150,000 facemasks to Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna governments.

Presenting the donations, Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group, said BUA remains committed to improving the quality of life of Nigerians through its social investments programmes.

He commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State for his commitment to combating the pandemic in the state.

Hong said: “The BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been contributing towards the fight against COVID-19 and improving the quality of life of Nigerians. This is why we’re donating three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to curtail the pandemic in the state.

We’re already seeing the second wave of COVID-19. In the past few days, we have seen the resurgence of the pandemic, and as a corporate organisation, we want to help in solving this problem.”

Responding, Zulum thanked the Founder and Chairman of BUA for the donations. He noted: “These three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks will go a long way in ensuring the combating the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, I convey my deepest appreciation to the BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu for donating these items. This is not his first donation to Borno State and we remain eternally grateful to him.”

