Metro & Crime

COVID-19: BUA supports Kaduna with three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks

BUA Group has donated three fully-equipped ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks to the Kaduna State Government. This came barely 48 hours after Bauchi and Gombe states received three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks each from the group. This is in addition to the N100 million BUA gave to the Kaduna State government at the height of the pandemic.

Handing over the items to Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, the Government Relations Director of BUA Group, Aliyu Idi Hong, who represented the founder and Chairman of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu, expressed worry over the recent rise in cases of Covid-19, especially in Africa.

Hong, who commended the Kaduna State government for its untiring effort in curbing the spread of the virus, added that BUA, as an indigenous conglomerate, would keep committing resources to protect the citizens of Nigeria against COVID-19. He said the fully-equipped ambulances would assist in the conveyance of patients, specifically for COVID-19 and other medical emergencies Receiving the donations, el- Rufai noted that BUA had earlier donated N100 million to boost the COVID-19 fight. The governor thanked the BUA Chairman, Rabiu, for the kind gesture. He said: “I thank the management of BUA for this generous gesture.

It is not the first time Abdul Samad Rabiu has assisted Kaduna State. He gave us N100 million and other donations in kind. I am not only pleased to receive these donations but to hear that more help is on the way. “This pandemic is still with us, it is still infecting people at a very rapid rate particular here in Kaduna State. So we are very concerned and every assistance we get, we appreciate.”

