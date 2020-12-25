News

COVID-19: Buhari cancels Christmas homage

President Muhammmadu Buhari has called off the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President did this in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings.

 

While urging all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship, the President appealed to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season. He wished everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead.

