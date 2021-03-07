News Top Stories

COVID-19: Buhari gets vaccinated, says ‘I’ve faith in vaccines’

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, were yesterday publicly vaccinated with the newly received Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Presidential Villa.

 

The vaccination was preceded by e-registration of the President and his Vice, while filling of their vaccination cards was done by Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib. Buhari’s vaccination was done by his Personal Physician, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi Sanusi, after which he was presented with the e-vaccination card by Shuaib.

 

The vaccination of the Vice President was equally done by his personal physician, Dr. Nicholas Audifferen, and was also presented the e-vaccination card by the NPHCDA’s boss.

 

The President, in his remarks, said he received the jab publicly to demonstrate his faith in the efficacy of the vaccine, just as he called on the public to do the same in order to get protected against the pandemic.

 

He said: “Since the beginning of the year 2020, humanity has remained under the burden of COVID-19 pandemic, an unseen but very potent enemy around the world. Infection from the virus has resulted in over 2.5 million fatalities and destroyed several global and national systems.

 

“The response in Nigeria and the ECOWAS subregion has been robust, collaborative and united. It was driven by a collective knowledge of the fact that ‘no country is safe until every country is safe’. “The speedy development of the COVID-19 vaccines is quite significant and underscores the collective resolve of humanity to overcome the pandemic. Similarly, the collaborative effort to ensure equal access has brought relief to poor and developing countries.

 

“I have been assured by the Presidential Task Force that the AstraZeneca vaccine which Nigeria has accessed, will arrive in batches beginning with the first batch of about four million doses already received. I am similarly aware of the roll out and administration plan to cater for over 70 per cent of our population between 2021 and 2022.

 

“Yesterday (Friday), our frontline medical personnel, top on the priority list, were vaccinated. Today, as a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, I have received my first jab and I wish to recommend it to all eligible Nigerians, to do the same so that we can be protected from the virus. “I urge all state governments, traditional and religious leaders, to take the lead in the mobilization effort within their environment and spheres of influence. The vaccine offers hope for a safe country, free of coronavirus.

 

“Similarly I urge all eligible Nigerians to present themselves and be vaccinated in accordance with the order of priority already mapped out, at the various authorized designated centres only.”

 

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who described the day as memorable in the life of the country, said it was made possible because of the sterling leadership qualities the President provided in the national response to COVID-19. According to him, they had demonstrated leadership by offering themselves publicly for vaccination so as to prove the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, reiterating that soon, nobody would be able to travel without vaccination. He urged people to take the vaccine to be administered only by the PHCDA officials, warning that the fake version from unauthorized persons would soon flood the country. He charged the NAFDAC to be at alert to checkmate the influx of the fake version of the vaccine. Meanwhile, the NPCDA boss described as false, the news that the agency had budgeted the sum of N10.6 billion to transport COVID-19 vaccine to the 36 states and the 774 local government areas as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

Shuaib explained that Private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), had already undertaken to distribute the vaccines to states at no cost to the government. He said: “I mean, I’m hearing this from you for the first time. It doesn’t make any sense that on the one hand, we’ve communicated very clearly to Nigerians that CACOVID, a private sector initiative, has provided a cargo plane that will help deliver the vaccines from Abuja to all states that have functional airports.

 

For those that do not have functional airports, there is a delivery van that will convey the vaccines from those airports to the states without functionality. “I do not see how that is going to cost N10 billion. So there is no truth in that information.

 

“The truth is what I have told you, which is that CACOVID has taken up the responsibility of delivering the vaccines from Abuja to the states. The only cost we’re going to incur is the cost of delivering the vaccines from any airport to nearby states that don’t have functional airports. Clearly that cannot be N10.6 billion.”

 

 

On the latest development on the 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines, the NPHCDA boss said: “So what happened was that there was a committee that met at global level, and took the decision that it made more sense for Nigeria to get 16 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines rather than 100,000 doses of Pfizer’s.

 

“Hundred thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine is a drop in the ocean and given that the AstraZeneca vaccine is more suited to our cold chain environments from +2 to +8 °C. Not only do we have the necessary cold-chain equipment, but also our health workers have the capacity to manage vaccines of that temperature.

 

So it just makes sense that we should get vaccines that are more suited to Nigeria.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Australian Open: Djokovic digs deep to beat Zverev

Posted on Author Reporter

Eight-time champion Novak Djokovic stretched his recent dominance at the Australian Open to a 19th consecutive match win Defending champion Novak Djokovic showed yet more mental and physical resilience to beat German sixth seed Alexander Zverev and reach the Australian Open semi-finals, reports the BBC. The top seed fought back to win 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 […]
News

Builders seek revival of Nigeria’s steel industry

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Unsustainable Nigeria is a net importer of steel with negative trade balance of $1.27 billion in 2018     Professional builders under the auspices of the Nigerian institute of building (NIOB) have called on the Federal Government to revive the nation’s steel industry for the production of standard iron materials. Such production, the institute said, […]
News

CSO flays CNN on Lekki protest report 

Posted on Author Reporter

…says report of killing by soldiers fake Our Reporter The Coalition of Civil Society For Human Rights and Good Governance Africa, has condemned in its entirety a report by the Cable News Network (CNN) alleging massacre of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, on October 20, 2020. In a strongly-worded statement, Friday, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica