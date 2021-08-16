COVID-19: Buhari, London delegation members, go into isolation

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his London, United Kingdom (UK)’s delegation have gone into isolation in line with the nation’s coronavirus (COVID- 19) protocols specified by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This revelation was made yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, while speaking on Channels Television.

There were reports that President Buhari upon his arrival at the airport was seen in close contact with some officials of the Nigeria High Commission in London some of whom have tested positive for coronavirus

The Nigerian High Commission in London has since been shut down to observe the mandatory ten days isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

Members of the president’s delegation to the UK included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd).

Buhari had on July 26 travelled to London, United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 and see his doctors.

At the summit, he pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by as much as 50 per cent over the next two years.

During the visit, the Nigerian leader also met and played host to various dignitaries including the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. The prime minister, during the meeting, assured Buhari that the UK was available to assist Nigeria in its war against terrorism.

