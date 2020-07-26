News

COVID-19: Buhari to Nigerians in Diaspora: Participate in post COVID-19 economic recovery

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…says remittances hit $25 billion

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to actively participate in the country’s Post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.

 

In a video message to commemorate this year’s Diaspora Day, observed on July 25 of every year, President Buhari appealed to his compatriots, whose home remittances exceeded $25 billion annually in three years, not to abandon their fatherland in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said: “Over the past three years, Nigerians in the diaspora have brought in over $25 billion annually as home remittances to the Nigerian economy through official and non-formal channels. ‘’This is about 6.0% of our annual GDP and upwards of 80% of our annual budget.

 

This has impacted on livelihoods of Nigerians in terms of education, health, housing and estate development, industry, trade and investments, agriculture and technology/ skills transfer.

 

‘’In terms of diaspora home remittances, Nigeria is rated as number one in sub-Saharan Africa and this is still growing especially with the advocacy and mobilization programmes of the newly established Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

 

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration: “Leveraging Diaspora Resources for National Development in a COVID-19 Era”, the Chairman/ CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the focus of the 2020 celebration was indicative of the mandate of NiDCOM as well as what the agency has accomplished since its creation.

 

“Since its establishment a year ago, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has a lot to celebrate. This is because the passion and consistency that saw to the establishment of the commission have been maintained and sustained.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Over 200 ADP members defect to PDP, support Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Barely few weeks to the governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 19, the leadership and members of the state chapter of Action Democratic Party (ADP) have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest for re-election. Through the latest defection, the leadership of […]
News Top Stories

Buhari flags-off $2.592bn AKK gas pipeline project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged-off the $2.592 billion Abuja-Kaduna- Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.   The President, who virtually flagged off the project yesterday, said the gas pipeline, when completed, would help industrialize and energize the entrepreneurial spirit of the people.     The 614-kilometer gas pipeline project is expected to add 2.2bscf/d of gas […]
News

Oshiomhole still relevant in Edo –APC officials

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

D espite the recent set back which the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole suffered with the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC), officials of the party in his home state say he is still relevant in the politics of the state.   In an interview with Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: