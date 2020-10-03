COVID-19: Buhari, world leaders wish Trump, wife quick recovery

U.S. president isolates as oil price drops, dollar rises

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside other world leaders yesterday joined all citizens of the United States of America (USA) in prayers for the quick and full recovery of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Similarly, United Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel were among world leaders wishing Trump and his wife quit recovery. The leaders wished the U.S. President and wife a speedy recovery after they tested positive for the virus.

Trump, who minimised the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic for months, said yesterday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” the president said in a tweet.

On his part, President Buhari noted, with sympathy,that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifested the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and difficulty in containing the spread. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President wished the American First Family speedy turnaround in their current health status, Buhari urged more compliance among Nigerians to protocols, and adherence to advice of medical doctors, particularly epidemiologists. Speaking, Johnson extended his “best wishes” to President Trump and Melania after the two announce they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The prime minister, who survived a bout with COVID- 19, earlier this year, tweeted: “Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus,” Also, Netanyahu wished the U.S. president and his wife a quick recovery after they had contracted the virus.

“Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of Trump and Melania and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu said, as quoted by his office. Commenting, Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin, Finance Minister Israel Katz and Health Minister, Yuli Edelstein, joined the prime minister’s wishes. Similarly, Merkel wishes Trump and his wife Melania a full recovery from the Coronavirus. Merkel, speaking via her spokesman on Twitter, said: “I send Donald and Melania Trump all my good wishes.

I hope that they recover well from their coronavirus infection and are soon fully healthy again. Trump’s positive test means that others at the highest levels of the U.S. government may have been exposed and have to quarantine, too.

A White House official said contact tracing was under way while Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said he expected the president to carry out his duties “without disruption” while he recovers. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote in a memo that was distributed to the press.

In another development, oil prices yesterday extended losses to about three per cent after United States President Donald Trump said he had tested positive for COVID-19. Agreement on a U.S. stimulus package also eluded negotiators amid ongoing worries about demand. Brent crude slipped on the Trump news and was down $1.12 or 2.7 per cent at $39.81 a barrel by 0710 GMT. U.S. oil was also down $1.12 or 2.9 per cent at $37.60.

The U.S. and Brent crudes are heading for drops of around five per cent and six per cent respectively this week for a second consecutive week of declines. Meanwhile, the safe-haven dollar climbed to a fourweek peak on Tuesday, led by gains versus sterling on renewed worries about Brexit and as risk appetite waned with a sell-off on Wall Street. Analysts said the U.S. currency’s gains are likely to be unsustainable.

Sterling fell to a four-week low against the dollar and was last down more than 1.2% at $1.2987 GBP=D3. Britain had gone into Tuesday’s fresh round of Brexit trade talks warning it was ramping up no-deal preparations.

Like this: Like Loading...