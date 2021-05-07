COVID-19: ‘Business transition disrupts SMEs’ operations’

Indications have emerged that the inability of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and business owners to aligned with modern technology in transacting effective businesses under the ‘new normal’ caused by COVID-19 is mitigating growth and development of small businesses in Nigeria.

An Executive Director in Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Temitope Fasoranti, in a chat with this newspaper in Lagos, said that it was unfortunate that the virus’ outbreak was affecting SMEs sector profoundly. According to him, the unexpected emergence of COVID- 19 resulted in movement of business and social activities online and visual platforms, thus forcing business operators to look at new ways of conducting business with the aid of modern technology. Fasoranti explained that lack of financial training had exposed lots of entrepreneurs to the knowledge of budget management, procedures, credit management and financial risks of business operations amongst others. He said the pandemic brought lots of challenges to SMEs businesses, which have tasked the local entrepreneurs in the country on the need to brace for new normal.

He, however, said the pandemic awoken the world to the realisation that the world must keep innovating and evolving, adding that Nigerians must not lag behind. On the lack of modern technology, he said: “My Chairman, Jim Ovia, in his bestselling book, ‘Africa Arise,’ said if you don’t make technology your friend it will become your enemy because the world has changed exponentially. Businesses are not done the way we know how they used to be done before. The pandemic has further accelerated the process.

Sales have moved online, marketing is done on social media,meetings are virtual, payment system has changed and how many people come to the banks today to come and collect cash, because they do their transactions on their phones at their convenience and comfort zone? “But sadly, we’ve not seen a lot of our business owners or SMEs, they have not been able to align with this new normal of adapting. So they lack the basic trainings to the new age as we see it. “This is a key factor that mitigates SMEs operators’ abilities to run their businesses successfully. And we see that due to the coronavirus, the number one worry for businesses in Nigeria is liquidity. That is the availability of cash to upgrade their businesses.”

