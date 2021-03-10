Metro & Crime

COVID-19: CACOVID donates 260 oxygen cylinders, incinerator to Lagos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a private sector initiative established to fight the coronavirus pandemic, has donated 260 oxygen cylinders and a medical incinerator to the Lagos State government.

 

Presenting the equipment to the government yesterday at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, the Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation, who doubles as an administrator of CACOVID, Zouera Youssoufou, said the donation was in fulfillment of the pledge made by the coalition.

 

Youssoufou said the coalition donated 260 oxygen cylinders to Lagos State out of 1,500 bought to be distributed across the country.

 

She added that Abuja, Kano, among others already took delivery of the cylinders which would assist in oxygen delivery. Youssoufou explained that incineration was a waste treatment process that involved the combustion of organic substances contained in waste

 

 

materials and this would eradicate the risk of the waste from the isolation centre in the community. She said: “We donated 260 oxygen cylinders and a medical incinerator to help the government in its fight against coronavirus. The oxygen cylinders are in various sizes of their usefulness. The incinerator is very important because it will still be very useful even after COVID- 19 becomes a memory.” Also speaking at the presentation, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed that an oxygen plant would soon be inaugurated at the Gbagada General Hospital. Abayomi, who received the CACOVID donation on behalf of the government, said Lagos State had recorded less than 400 deaths since the pandemic broke because it had been proactive in its strategy against the virus.

 

He said: “One of the key factors in keeping people alive is the availability of oxygen. We have lost less than 400 to the pandemic because we have been proactive in our strategy.

 

“During the first wave, we had thought about these necessities – oxygen, incinerator and expanding our capacity – and sure enough our partners have always come to our support and provided essential platforms for us to improve and be more efficient with managing COVID-19.”

 

The Chairman of African Industries Group, Mr. Raj Gupta, promised that his company would continue to  provide oxygen free of charge to all the states across the country, through CACOVID.

 

He said: “We will continue to support Nigeria with oxygen for free for as long as this is required. No Covid patient in any public hospital or isolation centre should have to pay for oxygen.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

