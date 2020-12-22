COVID-19: California could see 100,000 hospitalizations in January

California has recorded half a million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks and could have nearly 100,000 hospitalizations in the next month.

Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged Monday that a state projection model shows hospitalizations in that range and that he’s likely to extend his stay-at-home order for much of the state, reports The Associated Press.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, said the state fears some hospitals “may go beyond the existing surge capacity that they currently have planned.”

In response, the state is updating its planning guide for how hospitals would ration care if everyone can’t get the treatment they need, Ghaly said. It still hopes to avoid reaching that stage by beefing up staffing, makeshift hospitals and mutual aid with regions that might have precious remaining beds.

Some of the cases heading inevitably toward overtaxed hospitals are already in the pipeline based on the 525,000 cases the state has recorded in the last two weeks. A projected 12% are likely to wind up in the hospital — 63,000 people.

Newsom gave Monday’s briefing from his home as he began a 10-day quarantine Sunday for the second time in two months after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Newsom was tested and his result came back negative, as did the tests of other staffers who were in contact with the person.

Last month, members of the governor’s family were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Newsom, his wife and four children tested negative at that time.

