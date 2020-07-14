News

COVID-19: California reimposes restrictions after spike in new cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Gyms, churches and hairdressers have been told to close in more than half of California’s 58 counties after the state recorded more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closures in the 30 counties where numbers of cases are rising, including Los Angeles and San Diego, the two most populous.
Newsom also extended the closure of bars and indoor dining to the whole of the state, along with indoor malls and offices in non-critical industries.
California confirmed 8,358 new  coronavirus cases on Sunday, part of a 47% rise over the last fortnight, while the number of people with the disease going to hospital has increased by 28% over the past two weeks.
Newsom, whose order takes effect immediately, said: “The data suggests not everybody is practicing common sense.”
In March, California, the most populous state in the US, issued a mandatory stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Initially, it worked, as the number of cases stabilised in the following weeks, while other states were hit by huge increases.
But the order devastated the world’s fifth-largest economy, with more than 7.5 million people filing for unemployment.
Governor Newsom was quick to allow most businesses to reopen in May, but the subsequent rise in cases and patients going to hospital led him to impose new restrictions this month.
Two of the state’s largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, will be having lessons online only in the new term.
California has reported more than 329,100 cases and more than 7,000 deaths, though infections are probably higher because some people don’t show symptoms and there is a lack of testing.
Along with Florida and Texas, it has become one of the new US epicentres of the pandemic, although infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the 50 states over the last two weeks, according to Reuters.
Despite nearly 28,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days, Florida has announced no new measures such as a state-wide mask order, and Disney World in Orlando remains open for business.
The US has recorded more than 3.3million coronavirus cases, the most worldwide, and suffered more than 135,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

WHO: Covid-19 cases will soon hit 10m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday he expected the number of novel coronavirus cases around the world, now at about 9.3 million, to reach 10 million next week. Tedros also told a news briefing he backed Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban pilgrims from abroad from attending the annual Haj pilgrimage to […]
News

School feeding programme: Reps demand head count of pupils

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday asked the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to provide the head count of pupils and other beneficiaries of the National Food Programme, the precursor to the School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government The House also demanded for a proper pre-qualification of all the food vendors […]
News

Abule Egba fire: 69 families get N225,000 each, individuals N150,000

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Six months after their stay at the Igando resettlement camp, Lagos State Government yesterday reintegrated about 320 internally displaced victims of the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion into the society with financial empowerment. It will be recalled that the Abule-Egba disaster on January 19, left many properties worth millions of naira destroyed. The Director-General of the Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: