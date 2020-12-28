COVID-19: CAN challenges politicians to lead by example

Caleb Onwe Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged both politicians and government functionaries to lead by example, practising whatever ideals they promote by governmental policies.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT chapter and Senior Pastor, ECWA Good News, Maitama, Rev. Dr. Samson Jonah, who gave the challenge yesterday in Abuja, said that was one of the surest ways to defeat the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Jonah, who received FCT COVID-19 enforcement team that came to his church for compliance inspection, noted that the pandemic cannot be defeated when churches were forced to obey health protocols, but politicians violate it at political functions.

He said: “We talked to ourselves that compliance should be very high during this second wave, because of how dangerous and deadly the virus is. “But above all, we are saying that as we continue to comply let’s also see government functionaries doing the same thing, because leadership should be by example.

“We don’t need an angel to tell us how dangerous the virus is, so we summoned our pastors and talked to them, we disseminated a lot of information and text messages and told them to ensure total compliance”.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Taskforce, Ikharo Attah, who led the inspection tour of churches to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols, applauded the level of compliance by the churches.

