Faith

COVID-19: CAN directs all worshippers to wear face masks

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…says there must be no exception

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed all churches to ensure all worshippers wear face masks during service and any one sick or elderly should remain at home.

A new guideline on COVID-19 released on Monday and made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Bade Daramola, also instructed that no worshipper was exempted from observing the protocols, especially the wearing of masks.

The new guideline which insists on social distancing, hand wash stations, sanitisers, and bans physical contacts, is aimed at containing the second wave of the virus which seems to  spread faster, thereby causing higher and rising cases of infection and death in the country.

The guidelines read: “Brethren, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic. We appeal to all our churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols which include the following:

 

“There should be no entry without facemasks. All worshippers including the worship leaders must wear  face masks.  There should be no exceptional cases.
“People who are sick or too old should stay at home. There should be temperature screening at every entry point to the church.

“Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and if possible avoid the use of air conditioners
“Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at point of entries and strategic points within the church premises.

“Attendance should not exceed 1/3 of the sitting capacity of every church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multi purpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

‘Why worship centres in Lagos will remain shut’

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

    T here are indications that those who are clamouring for immediate reopening of worship places in Lagos and Ogun states may have to waiting a bit longer.     Sunday Telegraph investigation found out that, even though the state authorities are inclined to allow worship places to return to business, realities on ground […]
Faith

The way out of the current crisis is for society to come together, says Pope

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

S  peaking during the General Audience in the Vatican, Pope Francis looks to a post-pandemic world and reflects on the principle of subsidiarity, whereby every level of society has a role to play in revitalizing the social fabric. Continuing in his series of catecheses on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in light of the […]
Faith

I was born again in school, but carnal at home –Bishop Oscar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bishop Oscar Ossai, Presiding Bishop of City of Refuge Ministry Int’l is full of joy and gratitude to God as he reflects on his stride in life on the commemoration of his 60th birthday, in the interview with our correspondent. Excerpts…   How does it feel clocking 60 years on earth?   While growing up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica