COVID-19: CAN directs all worshippers to wear face masks

…says there must be no exception

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed all churches to ensure all worshippers wear face masks during service and any one sick or elderly should remain at home.

A new guideline on COVID-19 released on Monday and made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Bade Daramola, also instructed that no worshipper was exempted from observing the protocols, especially the wearing of masks.

The new guideline which insists on social distancing, hand wash stations, sanitisers, and bans physical contacts, is aimed at containing the second wave of the virus which seems to spread faster, thereby causing higher and rising cases of infection and death in the country.

The guidelines read: “Brethren, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic. We appeal to all our churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols which include the following:

“There should be no entry without facemasks. All worshippers including the worship leaders must wear face masks. There should be no exceptional cases.

“People who are sick or too old should stay at home. There should be temperature screening at every entry point to the church.

“Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and if possible avoid the use of air conditioners

“Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at point of entries and strategic points within the church premises.

“Attendance should not exceed 1/3 of the sitting capacity of every church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multi purpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium.”

