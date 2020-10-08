COVID-19 can reduce fertility in men

An Israeli study has suggested that mild to severe cases of the respiratory ailment arising from COVID-19 could result in reduced fertility in men. These are the findings of the study published in the medical journal ‘Fertility and Sterility’. Study author Dr. Dan Aderka of the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, told the Jerusalem Post, which first published the study, that male COVID- 19 patients with moderate disease saw a 50 per cent reduction in sperm volume, concentration and motility even 30 days post diagnosis.

Sperm motility describes the ability of sperm to move properly through the female reproductive tract or through water to reach the egg. Sperm motility can also be thought of as the quality, which is a factor in successful conception; sperm that do not “swim” properly will not reach the egg in order to fertilize it.

.According to Aderka, the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 was found in 13 per cent of the sperm of those screened. Additionally, tests of 12 COVID-19 patients who had died showed moderate to severe changes in the testicular cells supporting sperm development and others producing testosterone, which induces sperm division and multiplication.

Aderka said he believes the connection between COVID and reduced fertility is due to the fact that the SARS-CoV-2 virus binds to the ACE2 receptor on the surface of the cell of the Sertoli and Leydig cells of the testis, the ‘Newsmax’ reported. The same receptors are on the cells of lungs, kidneys and hearts. Sertoli cells support sperm maturation while Leydig cells produce testosterone. Aderka said the coronavirus binds to the ACE2 receptors and destroys the cells, which causes infertility, the report stated.

“As normal sperm maturation takes 70 to 75 days, it is possible that if we are doing a sperm examination two and a half months after recovery, we may see even more reduced fertility,”Aderka said. “It could be even more detrimental.” Aderka told the Post that it was unknown if the effects on the quality and quantity of the sperm are permanent, but said more research would be needed to establish this. He however claimed that the same patients will need to be reexamined in six months and a year from now, which his team is planning.

