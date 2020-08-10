COVID 19: CAN tackles Fayemi over protocols

The Christains Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ekiti State has expressed dissatisfaction over strict conditions stipulated by government for reopening of worship centres in the state.

This followed last week’s directive by Governor Kayode Fayemi who ordered that Churches and Mosques across the state should reopen from August 14.

Fayemi had in a statewide broadcast Thursday last week declared that it became obvious that churches and mosques in Ekiti had substantially complied with provisions of some COVID-19 precautionary facilities which would allow them to begin operations on August 14.

Fayemi said: “The protocols also indicate that there should be no multiple services and services must be concluded within two hours while children below 12 years of age and elderly people above 65 are not allowed to attend services or Sallat until further notice.

