News

COVID 19: CAN tackles Fayemi over protocols

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

The Christains Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ekiti State has expressed dissatisfaction over strict conditions stipulated by government for reopening of worship centres in the state.

 

This followed last week’s directive by Governor Kayode Fayemi who ordered that Churches and Mosques across the state should reopen from August 14.

 

Fayemi had in a statewide broadcast Thursday last week declared that it became obvious that churches and mosques in Ekiti had substantially complied with provisions of some COVID-19 precautionary facilities which would allow them to begin operations on August 14.

 

Fayemi said: “The protocols also indicate that there should be no multiple services and services must be concluded within two hours while children below 12 years of age and elderly people above 65 are not allowed to attend services or Sallat until further notice.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senators blast Obaseki , governors forum over Edo Assembly crisis

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Some members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly have taken a swipe at Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State over his handling of the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.   Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele(APC Ekiti Central),who addressed journalists […]
News

Green Valley Housing Estate Awka : Isu-Aniocha elders reject AHDC’s encroachment

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

  Some elders of Umuneri Village, Isu-Aniocha, Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra State, have opposed the States Housing Development Corporation’s alleged forceful takeover of their land.     They specifically accused Managing Director of the Corporation, Architect Willie Okafor of spear heading the takeover.     Also, they have warned would be buyers to […]
News

Reps summon Industry Minister, SON mgt over six years’ unaudited accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo and the management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). They are to appear before the committee on Friday, June 26. The committee issued the summons after the unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: