COVID-19: Candidates below 18 to produce evidence instead of vaccination cards –JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reviewed its COVID-19 guidelines for access into its facilities and exempted those below the age of 18 from producing COVID-19 vaccination cards.

They have been directed to produce proof of their age. A terse statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday in Abuja, noted the directive had become necessary to put in check, the extremism of some persons including falsification of their age just to receive the vaccination and gain access to its facilities nationwide.

The statement reads: “All candidates, clients and other members of the public below the age of 18years are not required to produce any vaccination card before being allowed access to our facilities. “These categories of persons are not covered by the NCDC Vaccination Policy.

“You will recall that the Board had announced a policy of no vaccination card, no entry into any of its facilities nationwide but discovered that many underage candidates were making frantic efforts to get vaccinated with some even falsifying their age to be vaccinated just to access services at the Board’s facilities.

“Meanwhile, in view of likely abuse by individuals, the Board would also require evidence of being underage to allow any underage individual access to its facilities.”

