COVID 19: Capital market community commends PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19 has been commended for its efforts at containing the spread of the virus in Nigeria. The management of Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, stated this during the donation of an ambulance to the PTF by the Capital Market Support Committee on COVID- 19, CMSCC in Abuja, Wednesday. According to SEC, the capital market community acknowledges the efforts so far made by both the government and private sectors since the country recorded its COVID-19 index case in February this year.

It said: “We are here today on behalf of the capital market because we recognize the need to lend our support towards strengthening the available response mechanisms as well as ameliorating the burdens on those affected.” In his response, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, urged Nigerians to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19 by observing the laid down protocols by the Federal Government and health authorities assuring that the PTF would ensure that resources donated are efficiently deployed. Mustapha, who was represented by Mr. Adekunle Olusegun, Permanent Secretary, General Services, SGF, decried the level of compliance to laid down protocols by Nigerians which he described as abysmally low.

