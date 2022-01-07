News

COVID-19 cash transfer: Ogun captures 7,000 traders, SMEs owners

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

No fewer than 7,000 small business owners, petty traders, low wage employees and artisans have been captured in Ogun State as part of the on-going registration for the COVID- 19 cash transfer social intervention programme of the Federal Government.

The Coordinator, Ogun State Operations Coordinating Unit (Ogun SOCU), Tunde Adebiyi, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in his office in Abeokuta. Adeniyi said the beneficiaries would get N5,000 support each for six months to augment their business capital. He said the programme which is tagged; “Rapid Response Register” is a social intervention by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Adebiyi explained that the register would capture Small Scale business owners, petty traders, artisans, poor and vulnerable living in urban and semi-urban areas, whose businesses where affected by COVID-19.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra: Non-indigene, Edozie Njoku, emerges Nat’l Chair, guber candidate of APGA faction

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Says Jude Okeke is not recognised The leadership crisis and battle for the gubernatorial candidacy of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) took a new twist Tuesday when Chief Edozie Njoku emerged as the third National Chairman and factional governorship candidate of the party in Anambra State. Njoku, who had participated in his own faction […]
News

Governors are real enemies of Nigeria –Kwara lawmaker

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

…backs Tinubu An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Kwara State, Saheed Popoola, has accused government of working against the overall interest of the country. Popoola, who spoke to reporters in Ilorin at a programme organised by the state chapter of the Correspondents’ Chapel, also condemned the alleged conspiracy against the National Leader of the […]
News

Senator Kalu seeks UN model sustainable healthcare for Abia North

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Senate chief whip and Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has emphasized the need for Nigerians to access the United Nations model improved health care delivery from professional care givers. Senator Kalu said the aim was to ensure that all terminal diseases affecting Nigerians would be treated and eradicated from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica