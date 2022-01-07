COVID-19 cash transfer: Ogun captures 7,000 traders, SMEs owners

No fewer than 7,000 small business owners, petty traders, low wage employees and artisans have been captured in Ogun State as part of the on-going registration for the COVID- 19 cash transfer social intervention programme of the Federal Government.

The Coordinator, Ogun State Operations Coordinating Unit (Ogun SOCU), Tunde Adebiyi, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in his office in Abeokuta. Adeniyi said the beneficiaries would get N5,000 support each for six months to augment their business capital. He said the programme which is tagged; “Rapid Response Register” is a social intervention by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Adebiyi explained that the register would capture Small Scale business owners, petty traders, artisans, poor and vulnerable living in urban and semi-urban areas, whose businesses where affected by COVID-19.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...