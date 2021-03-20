News

Covid-19: CBN disburses N149.21bn TCF to 316,869 beneficiaries

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed disbursing a total sum of N149.21 billion to 316,869 beneficiaries of the Targeted Credit Facility, a facility created to curtail the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on households.

From the initial amount of N150 billion, the bank increased TCT to N300 billion.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, made the disclosure yesterday, at the 30th seminar for Finance Correspondents and Editors which held virtually.

Emefiele represented by the Deputy Governor Corporate Services, Adamu Lamtek, stated that so far N149.21 billion has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries; and as a result has decided to “double this fund to about N300 billion, in order to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure which should positively stimulate the economy”.

He said:  “In line with the growing need to go digital, the application process is done online and requires limited paperwork from prospective applicants”.

Speaking on the controversial cryptocurrency decision of the CBN, Emefiele said “the CBN did not place any new restrictions on the use of cryptocurrency in Nigeria”.

“Our recent directive only amplified an earlier regulation on the subject of cryptocurrency,” Emefiele added.

He noted that “the recent directive became necessary to protect the financial system and the generality of Nigerians from the risks inherent in crypto asset transactions, which have escalated in recent times, with consequences on financial stability and implementation of monetary policy”.

In taking the decision, he stated that the CBN’s “policy stand does not preclude Nigerians from harnessing the benefits of the underlying technology that support crypto transactions, which is a distributed ledger, commonly referred to as blockchain”.

